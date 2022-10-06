Search icon
Mohammed Shami likely to undergo fitness test at NCA before travelling to Australia for T20 World Cup: Reports

According to fresh reports, Shami is 'recovering well' and has resumed light practice sessions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 06:23 AM IST

Mohammed Shami

Following back-to-back T20I series victories at home, India is gearing up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup in Australia. While Rohit Sharma and his team attempted to answer all of the worries prior to the ICC competition, bowling in general, and especially at the death, remains a major problem.

The absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has exacerbated India's bowling troubles.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Mohammed Shami, who is being considered as a possible alternative for Bumrah, may have to attend the National Cricket Academy (NCA) this week for a fitness test.

According to new reports, Shami may not travel Australia with the main group, and he will require medical approval to join the squad. He is now recuperating in Aligarh after recovering from Covid-19.

Shami is'recovering nicely,' according to an InsideSport article citing a BCCI official, and has begun modest practice sessions. "But he needs time to get fully fit." This week, he will report to the NCA. Only if he receives approval from the medical staff will he be permitted to join the squad," the said official was cited as saying in this article.

"Shami will not play any matches before T20 World Cup is actually a concern. Hopefully, he is fit and gets to play the warmups. We have time to make changes in the squad. Once we receive a report on  Hooda, we will have more clarity. For now, the squad will remain the same including the reserves,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport. 

Meanwhile, selectors have included all reserve players in the ODI series against South Africa as preparation for the World Cup. While Team India departs for Australia on October 6, the Men in Blue will play two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19. Prior to that, India will play Western Australia in practice matches.

READ| 'IPL auction not in mind...tried to get 1 run after 2 ducks': Rilee Rossouw

