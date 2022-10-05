'IPL auction not in mind...tried to get 1 run after 2 ducks': Rilee Rossouw

Image: Twitter @BCCI

South Africa won a consolation match in their three-match T20I series against India, and batter Rilee Rossouw was on fire at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. As the visitors raced to 227 for three in 20 overs, the 32-year-old hit 100 runs off 48 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes.

India were bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs while chasing a target of 228 runs, with Dwaine Pretorius claiming three wickets. Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj all took two wickets each.

What a knock



A hundred off just 48 balls from Rilee Rossouw #INDvSA | Scorecard: https://t.co/Za8J5e3abK pic.twitter.com/RnLm3UookP — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2022

Roussouw, who last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2015, might be a favorite in the next IPL auction with his knock, despite his insistence that he has no control over it.

Speaking after the third T20I, he said, "As a professional sportsman, you are going to have bad times. It is just about backing yourself and having confidence in your ability no matter what type of form you are in. Had a chat with our assistant coach. Confidence plays a big part in scoring runs".

"I really believe in my ability, I have shown it throughout the world. It is never a confidence issue for me, it is just form."

"The auction is not in my control. It was not even on my mind. I was just trying to get one run tonight first. It panned out pretty well for me", he further added.

Roussouw has also been included to Temba Bavuma's T20 World Cup team, where he will want to build on his recent success.

South Africa's T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

READ| 'My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup, want to keep myself fit', says Shikhar Dhawan