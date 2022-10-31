Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup highlights: AUS beat valiant IRE by 42 runs to go joint-top; check points table

Australia vs Ireland

After losing his partner David Warner early, Australian skipper Aaron Finch played captain's knock as he scored 63 runs in 44 deliveries which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. He was well supported by Mitchell Marsh and marcus Stoinis who also played some handy knocks,

It will be upto Irish batsman now about how they go for this chase.

Australia will lock horns with Ireland in a Super 12 Group 1 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane. It will be a virtual do-or-die clash for both teams as they have one win, one loss, and a washed-out encounter under their belt so far.

Australia started the ICC event with a defeat against New Zealand by 89 runs. They were quick to cause a turnaround with a victory against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Australia’s last match against England was washed out due to rain.

Ireland, meanwhile, are occupying a place above Australia in the standings with the same points but a better net run rate. After losing against Sri Lanka, the team caused a massive upset for England by scoring a victory by five runs. Their most recent game against Afghanistan was spoiled due to rain.

When: Australia v Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 31, 18:00 Local, 13:30 IST

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

Ireland vs Australia probable XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa

Ireland: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany