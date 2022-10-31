Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup highlights: AUS beat valiant IRE by 42 runs to go joint-top; check points table

After losing his partner David Warner early, Australian skipper Aaron Finch played captain's knock as he scored 63 runs in 44 deliveries which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. He was well supported by Mitchell Marsh and marcus Stoinis who also played some handy knocks,
It will be upto Irish batsman now about how they go for this chase.
Australia will lock horns with Ireland in a Super 12 Group 1 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane. It will be a virtual do-or-die clash for both teams as they have one win, one loss, and a washed-out encounter under their belt so far.
Australia started the ICC event with a defeat against New Zealand by 89 runs. They were quick to cause a turnaround with a victory against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Australia’s last match against England was washed out due to rain.
Ireland, meanwhile, are occupying a place above Australia in the standings with the same points but a better net run rate. After losing against Sri Lanka, the team caused a massive upset for England by scoring a victory by five runs. Their most recent game against Afghanistan was spoiled due to rain.
When: Australia v Ireland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 31, 18:00 Local, 13:30 IST
Where: The Gabba, Brisbane
Ireland vs Australia probable XI
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa
Ireland: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Australia go level on points with New Zealand who will face off against England tomorrow. It's going to be huge fixture and this group A is still wide open.
Australia, New Zealand both on top, separated by net run rate.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Seems like the final nail in the coffin as Australia inflict a run-out. Credit to Ireland and Lorcan Tucker for putting up a valiant effort. Australia win by 42 runs.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: McCarthy dismissed
McCarthy walks back to the dugout and despite Tucker's brilliance, Ireland may yet not be able to play their whole 20 overs.
IRE 136/9 (17.2)
Ireland need 44 runs in 16 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Tucker smashes three boundaries and continues to show the world his prowess. Ireland are making Australia wait for those two points.
IRE 136/8 (17)
Ireland need 44 runs in 18 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Ireland continue their resistance, but Australia are guaranteed the two points.
IRE 118/8 (16)
Ireland need 62 runs in 24 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: FIFTY
Tucker gets his fifty. Continues to counter attack the Australian bowlers.
IRE 113/8 (15.3)
Ireland need 67 runs in 27 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Ireland are in deep trouble. Australia just need two more wickets here.
IRE 106/8 (15)
Ireland need 74 runs in 30 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
A googly from Zampa and he gets Fionn Hand. Clean bowled.
IRE 103/8 (14.2)
Ireland need 77 runs in 34 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
A boundary off the final ball and Ireland bring up their hundred. They're certainly not giving up.
IRE 102/7 (14)
Ireland need 78 runs in 36 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Tucker continues to be the thorn in Australia's side. Just five runs off the previous over from Zampa.
IRE 95/7 (13)
Ireland need 85 runs in 42 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Zampa with the breakthrough!
Zampa tricks Adair, Wade with the stumping, and Ireland are seven down.
IRE 91/7 (12.2)
Ireland need 89 runs in 46 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Cummins drops Tucker
Pat Cumins drops Tucker after the Irishman smashed two back to back boundaries. Could this prove costly?
IRE 90/6 (12)
Ireland need 90 runs in 48 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Five runs off the 11th over and Ireland are firmly under pressure.
IRE 78/6 (11)
Ireland need 102 runs in 54 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Over Summary (6-10)
>> Starc is taken for 14 runs in his second
>> Delany and Tucker continue to be aggressive
>> Hazlewood returns and bowls a tidy over
>> Zampa comes on and starts with a 5-run over
>> Stoinis breaks the 43-run stand, Delany gone
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Delany dismissed
Ireland trying to shift the gears but Delany ends up giving away his wicket.
IRE 68/6 (9.2)
Ireland need 112 runs in 64 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Adam Zampa introduced into the attack, there was a huge mix-up between the Irish batsmen but the throw came on the wrong end. Living on the edge here the Irish.
IRE 67/5 (9)
Ireland need 113 runs in 66 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Five runs off the previous over from Hazlewood. Ireland must look to shift gears.
IRE 62/5 (8)
Ireland need 118 runs in 72 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Tucker leading the charge
Tucker leads the fightback for Ireland. Eight runs off the seventh over.
IRE 57/5 (7)
Ireland need 123 runs in 78 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Back to back boundaries
Ireland looking to fight back here, Tucker smashes back-to-back boundaries against Starc. And then another boundary to end the powerplay.
IRE 49/5 (6)
Ireland need 131 runs in 84 balls
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Over Summary (1-5)
>> Balbirnie gets off the mark with a six
>> Stirling smashes a four and a six, but Balbirnie is bowled
>> Maxwell picks up two wickets, Stirling and Tector
>> Starc follows up with another two wickets, Ireland in tatters
>> Tucker keeps playing his shots
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Starc gets two wickets!
Australia are running riot here, Starc delivers a brilliant over here and gets two wickets,
Double-wicket maiden for Starc. Ireland are five down.
IRE 25/5 (4)
Ireland need 155 runs
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Ireland three down
Ireland have lost another wicket, short ball by Maxwell and Tector has pulled this straight to Steve Smith at square leg
IRE 24/3 (3)
Ireland need 156 runs
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Stirling dismissed!
The dangerman Stirling tries to clear the boundary but can only find Cummins. Maxwell celebrates his first wicket. Ireland have lost both their openers.
IRE 20/2 (2.4)
Ireland need 160 runs
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Bowled him!
Cummins gets the big fish! The Irish skipper Balbirnie walks. Shuffles across in the crease to flick this away, but moves a bit too much.
IRE 18/1 (2)
Ireland need 162 runs
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: 4 and 6!
A boundary from Stirling and then a maximum to follow it up. Pat Cummins being taken to the cleaners.
IRE 17/0 (1.3)
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
7 runs off the first over. A huge six from the Irish skipper to get things underway.
IRE 7/0 (1)
Ireland need 173 runs
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: IRE begin their chase
Ireland begin their chase. Stirling and Balbirnie are at the crease. Stirling is on strike. Hazlewood opens the attack.
17 off the last over but just 17 in the 3 overs before that. Still Australia will be happy to have got 179. Warner fell early but Finch who was struggling for timing early on, hung on and rediscovered his touch.
A timely return to form for the skipper and useful cameos from Mitch Marsh, Maxwell and a powerful innings from Stoinis. Finch at the end got tired as he tried to hit everything out of sight. Ireland's spinners - Dockrell and Delany slowed down things in the middle overs while McCarthy picked up a three-fer and Josh Little was outstanding once again.
But a day to forget for Mark Adair who was taken for 59 in his four overs. A stiff chase ahead for Ireland and Australia will back their bowlers to defend this. Back for the Ireland reply in 5 minutes
19.6 Mark Adair to Wade, 2 runs, to long-off
Australia 179/5 at the end of 20 overs.
Aaron Finch - 61 (44)
19.3 Mark Adair to Tim David, FOUR, Mark Adair has been very poor today. Mid-off is up and he bowls a half-volley on off, Tim David miscues the loft but gets it over mid-off for a boundary
18.4 Joshua Little to Stoinis, out Caught by Dockrell!! Superb phase of play for Ireland. On a good length and wide outside off, Stoinis opens the face of the bat and guides it straight to the fielder at backward point. Picks out the safe hands of Dockrell. Stoinis goes after a cameo. Stoinis c Dockrell b Joshua Little 35(25) [4s-3 6s-1]
Overs - 18.4 Runs - 160/5
18.2 Joshua Little to Tim David, 1 run, to deep backward point
Overs - 18.2 Runs - 160/4
17.2 Dockrell to Stoinis, no run, slower and on a length outside leg, Stoinis backs away and top-edges the cut, hits Tucker's mitts to his right and falls down. Hard to call it a dropped chance
16.5 McCarthy to Finch, out Caught by Mark Adair!! A tired shot and Finch goes. It's a low full-toss outside off, Finch's bat turns as he lofts, holes out to long-on who takes it just over his head. End of a good knock though. Finch c Mark Adair b McCarthy 63(44) [4s-5 6s-3]
Tim David Comes to the crease.
Overs - 17 Runs - 154/7
16.4 McCarthy to Finch, FOUR, lots of bottom-hand but it's a four straight down the ground. Full outside off, Finch drives and beats long-on
15.6 Dockrell to Finch, SIX, belted straight down the ground for six. Slower and outside leg, Finch makes room and lofts so clean and hits it over long-off
Overs - 16 Runs - 147/3
Funch - 57 (41) Stoinis - 31 (17)
Over summary 11-15
Maxwell fails to fire, Little gets his wicket
A couple of quiet overs by Dockrell, McCarthy
16 runs off Delany's over
McCarthy saves a six at long-on with a magnificent effort
Finch brings up his fifty with a maximum
14.6 Mark Adair to Finch, SIX, into the top tier and Finch wants a no-ball for height. Does not get it. 26 off the over and Finch reaches fifty. A full-toss on the stumps, heaved away miles over mid-wicket for six
Overs - 15 Runs - 134/3
14.5 Mark Adair to Finch, FOUR, now Finch gets one away, dug away on a back of a length around off, Finch swings it away as he jerks his body back and gets a four to the deep backward square leg fence
Overs - 14.5 Runs - 127/3
14.3 Mark Adair to Stoinis, FOUR, back of a length just outside off, Stoinis gets across and pulls behind square on the leg-side, has placed it in the gap and it will be four
14.2 Mark Adair to Stoinis, 2 runs, McCarthy with an unbelievable effort at long-on as he leaps and pushes the ball back into play. Even Wade is applauding that effort. But he seems to have done some damage as he takes a few deep breaths in.
14.1 Mark Adair to Stoinis, FOUR, that's belted at the rate of knots. Full outside off, right in the slot, Stoinis pumps it wide of mid-off
13.6 Delany to Finch, 2 runs, to deep extra cover
6 Runs came in this over
Overs - 14 Runs - 108/3
13.4 Delany to Stoinis, SIX, tossed up on the stumps, too full and Stoinis smashes it to the long-off fence. When he hits it cleanly, it does clear any fence
13.2 Delany to Stoinis, FOUR, Delany did not want to put his hand or leg to that fierce drive from Stoinis, long chase for Dockrell from wide long-off and he can't save the boundary
12.6 McCarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, back of a length outside off, Stoinis cuts straight to the fielder at deep backward point
Overs - 12 Runs - 92/4
11.6 Dockrell to Finch, 1 run, tossed up on off, Finch waits and drives past the dive of Balbirnie at cover
Overs - 12 Runs - 87/3
10.5 Joshua Little to Maxwell, out Caught by Tucker!! Edged and gone! Maxwell shakes his head as he walks back. Full and wide outside off, Maxwell goes for a big square drive and opens the face of the bat, but edges it behind. Joshua Little comes back and gets Maxwell - a big wicket that. Maxwell c Tucker b Joshua Little 13(9) [6s-1]
Joshua Little to Maxwell, THATS OUT!! Caught!!
Overs - 11 Runs - 84/3
Time for a drink. Australia beginning to break free. And if Maxwell gets going, then anything is possible here.
Over summary 6-10
Only 4 runs of Delany's first over
Fionn Hand concedes 15 runs in an over
McCarthy gets his second wicket, Marsh's gone
Finch is off to a pretty solid start
Delany troubles Maxwell with a couple of lbw appeals
9.6 Delany to Maxwell, SIX, Maxwell breaks the shackles. It's tossed up a tad on the stumps, he gets forward and makes room to loft powerfully straight down the ground for a six. Hit that so clean
Overs - 10 Runs - 78/2
8.6- McCarthy to Finch, 1 run, dug in short on the stumps, Finch pulls to deep mid-wicket
Overs - 9 Runs - 68/2
8.1 McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, out Caught by Tucker!! McCarthy gets a wicket first ball in his 2nd over, much like how he got Warner in his first. This is a wide good length delivery outside off, Mitchell Marsh reaches out and under-edges the cut, Tucker dives to his right to take a safe catch. A threatening partnership is broken. Mitchell Marsh c Tucker b McCarthy 28(22) (4s-2 6s-2)
Overs - 8.1 Runs - 60/2
Glenn maxwell comes to the strike
7.5- Dockrell to Mitchell Marsh, 2 runs, slower but it's on a good length just outside off, worked softly in front of deep square leg and they take an easy two
6.5- Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, SIX, Mitchell Marsh heaves the slower delivery over mid-wicket and it's six more. Gets forward and picks it from a length, this did not have the elevation like the previous one, that's why it went a tier below
Overs - 6.5 Runs - 52/1
Mitchell Marsh - 24 (18) Aaron Finch - 24 (17)
6.3 Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, SIX, now Mitchell Marsh goes into the top tier! Full and angling into him, he mows it 102-metres over mid-wicket, to the short boundary too and that went into the crowd
5.1 Delany to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR, "catch it" was the call but Mitchell Marsh drills the loft in the air and it bounces just in front and beats mid-off on the dive to his right
4.6- Mark Adair to Finch, FOUR, another slower off-cutter outside off, on a fuller length and Finch goes up and over mid-off with a loft
Overs - 5 Runs - 34/1
4.4- Mark Adair to Finch, SIX, that's Finch at his best. Monster hit this over mid-wicket. Again Mark Adair goes wide of the crease and angles it in full, Finch goes with the angle as he opens his shoulders. Hit on top of the bounce
Runs - 29/1
2.6 - McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, no run, good length and flying through to Tucker at 133kph, Mitchell Marsh shoulders arms
Overs - 3 Runs - 14/1
Mitchell Marsh, right handed bat, comes to the crease
2.1 McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR, brutal pull from Mitchell Marsh to get off the mark. This does not rise high and he has dismissed it behind square on the leg-side for a one bounce over the ropes four
Barry McCarthy, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
2.1 McCarthy to Warner, out Caught by Mark Adair!! Third failure for Warner and he stands there in disbelief. Warner c Mark Adair b McCarthy 3(7)
Overs- 2.1 Runs - 8/1
1.6 Mark Adair to Warner, 1 run, low full-toss outside off, Warner thrashes it to the right of cover where Dockrell dives and saves three runs. Warner would be disappointed for not putting it away
Overs- 2 Runs - 8/2
1.3 Mark Adair to Finch, 1 run, good length sliding into the pads, turned through mid-wicket for one and a loud call of "NO" from Finch for the 2nd
Mark Adair, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
1.1 Mark Adair to Warner, 1 run, back of a length on off, guided through gully for a single
0.6 Joshua Little to Finch, no run, full and just outside off, Finch watchfully lets it go
Overs- 1 Runs - 5/0
0.3 Joshua Little to Finch, 2 runs, back of a length just outside off, Finch lifts one leg up and short-arm jabs to deep square leg, Warner hares back for the second. Terrific running
Warner and Finch are at the crease. Warner is on strike. Joshua Little will open the attack
0.1 Joshua Little to Warner, no run, short of length and going down leg, Warner lifts one leg up to help it away, but misses, may well have flicked something on the way as it's not called wide
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
Australian skipper Aaron Finch said at the toss, " We would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure we do the basics right. We haven't talked about the net run rate yet. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got".
Alright, its Toss Time and its Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie who has won the toss and has opted to field first.
Speaking at the toss he said, "We will bowl first, it's a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia."
T20I Head to Head: Australia 1-0 overall, The only time both the teams faced against each other was in T20I World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012.
Pitch report:
Again, it is anticipated that the Gabba surface will benefit the pacers, particularly upfront with the new ball. The pitch at this venue has been high-scoring, and the batters have benefited from consistent bounce the entire match time. Here, spinners will have a tough time getting wickets considering the past records.
Weather report:
The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C on the matchday with 53% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.