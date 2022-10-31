ICC T20 World Cup: With India losing to South Africa, here's a look at qualification scenarios for teams from Group B

India vs South Africa

Team India's loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday has not derailed their semifinal hopes for Rohit Sharma and Co, but Pakistan suffered a huge blow. The Green Army's hopes of finishing second in Group B depended on India finishing top, but as the Men in Blue faltered in Perth, it has dealt a major blow to Babar Azam's side.

Pakistan will also face off against South Africa and they will need to win that game against the Proteas, which would hand a big chance to finish first to India, but it's not all lost for the Men in Blue.

How India's loss to South Africa will impact Group B? India and Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinals?

The maximum points that Pakistan can muster up are six points, which would not be enough to finish first in the Group, most likely since South Africa are already on five points with two game remaining. Even if the Proteas lose their next two matches, Pakistan would have to win their remaining games by big margins to pip the proteas on net run rate.

Team India's chances of making it to the semifinal remain high, a win in their remaining two matches will se India reach eight points, which would be enough to finish top.