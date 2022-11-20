Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

‘You carry the baggage….’: Ashneer Grover's advice to Elon Musk amid Twitter layoffs

Business leaders were cautioned by Ashneer Grover not to heed any approvals or recommendations from shareholders or "so-called" boards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

‘You carry the baggage….’: Ashneer Grover's advice to Elon Musk amid Twitter layoffs
‘You carry the baggage….’: Ashneer Grover's advice to Elon Musk amid Twitter layoffs
Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of Bharat Pe, has spoken out on global layoffs. The businessman used the social media platform LinkedIn to give company executives some advice and caution them against being persuaded by the extensive layoffs that Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has implemented. The owner of Twitter cut half of the 7,500 employees after assuming control of the social media network, including 90% of the employees in India.
 
“Don’t be swayed by what Elon Musk is selling as couture. It does not fit your body type. None of you have bought over a business with your own money, nor do you own 100%. You carry the baggage of having built your team - he doesn’t - at least not on Twitter. He is doing perfectly what is needed in an acquisition - not applicable to you at all”, Grover said.
 
“Founders. Never forget – business has Cycles! You have to be ahead of the cycle – not consumed by it,” Mr Grover wrote. “We are going through a down cycle. Cutting costs is needed to extend runway. Firing people is fashionable – but actually optional,” he added.
 
Ashneer Grover emphasised that wage reductions are preferable to layoffs while defining the distinction between "real salary" and "paid salary." (Also Read: Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on reinstating Donald trump’s Twitter account
 
“It's a better solution as rehiring will be really uphill and costly. Reinstating salary is the click of a button away,” he said.
 
Grover advised business executives not to heed any approvals or recommendations from shareholders or "so-called" boards. Investors, he claimed, never deal with people since they only bring capital, not labour or business.
 
Ashneer Grover also shared a Twitter post where he wrote, “First Elon Musk, took over the company, fired incompetent mgmt and then did layoffs in a bloated org. Most copycat Founders are skipping the first hard part (of firing themselves or getting bought over) and conveniently copying layoffs.” The co-founder added, “What works in M&A (mergers and acquisitions) just does not otherwise!”
 
 
 
Along with Twitter, Facebook's parent company Meta also eliminated 11,000 workers globally, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg offering apologies to those who lost their employment. Amazon, an e-commerce platform, also disclosed that it will conduct layoffs that would last until 2023.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.