Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on reinstating Donald trump’s Twitter account

Elon Musk published a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking users to cast their votes as to whether former US President Donald Trump, who was barred from the social media platform by its previous owners, should be allowed to rejoin it.

The poll has received over 2 million votes, with almost 55% of participants choosing to vote in favour. In 2021, Twitter permanently barred Trump "because to the potential of further inciting violence."

Reinstate former President Trump November 19, 2022

According to estimates, hundreds of Twitter Inc. workers have chosen to leave the struggling social media business after new owner Elon Musk gave them until Thursday to sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or go.

The departures show that some of Twitter's 3,000 or so staff members are reluctant to stay at a firm where Musk already fired half of the workers, including top management, and is ruthlessly reshaping the culture to stress long hours and a fast pace.