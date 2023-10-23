Headlines

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

According to reports, Desai met with an accident on October 15 and suffered severe head injuries that led to brain hemorrhage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Parag Desai, executive director of Gujarat-based Wagh Bakri brand of tea, passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on October 22, a week after he was injured in an accident. He was 49. 

Desai reportedly had a serious head injury in an accident on October 15 that led to a brain hemorrhage as he was trying to escape street dogs that had attacked him, according to Ahmedabad Mirror report. He is survived by wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha. 

After being on a ventilator for seven days, Desai passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on October 22, according to sources cited by The Times of India.

About Parag Desai

Along with his cousin Paras, Parag joined the family business in the 1990s. Desai studied MBA from Long Island University in the US, Desai oversaw the group's export, marketing, and sales departments and was a skilled tea tester and assessor.

Parag Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

Desai, who had over thirty years of business experience, oversaw the export, marketing, and sales divisions of the company. The company's revenue surpasses Rs 1,500 crore. 

Desai was part of the on federation of Indian Industry (CII), and was a well-known industry representative and tea taster. 

The Wagh Bakri website describes Desai as “an expert tea taster and evaluator".

