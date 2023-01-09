Where is billionaire businessman and Alibaba founder Jack Ma and what is he doing these days?

File photo

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is once again in the news these days after reports surfaced that the billionaire businessman has decided to give up control of China-based fintech giant Ant group.

"No shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group after the adjustment," the company had said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters reported that Jack Ma earlier has total control of Ant group as he possessed over 50% voting rights in Ant group but his share will come down to as low as 6.2% after the recent adjustment.

Now the question which is on everyone’s mind is that where is Jack Ma these days and what is he doing? It is to be noted that the billionaire businessman stopped appearing in public since November 2020. According to reports, Jack Ma is spending time in Bangkok these days.

Popular chef Supinya Jay Fai Junsuta recently shared a photo with Jack Ma on Instagram. In the photo, which has now gone viral, the Michelin-starred chef and Jack Ma can be seen looking into the camera with a smile. Supinya Jay Fai Junsuta captioned the photo, “Incredibly humble, we are honored to welcome you and your family to Jay Fai's.”

Local media reported that Jack Ma was also spotted at Bangkok’s Rajadamnern Stadium during a boxing contest.

Jack Ma is in Tokyo?

In November 2022, it was reported that the Chinese billionaire businessman was living in Tokyo.

Who is Jack Ma?

Jack Ma was born on September 10, 1964 in China. He completed his graduation with a degree in English in 1988 and taught English at the Hangzhou Dianzi University for two years. Jack Ma launched his own company after he failed to clear at least 30 job interviews. Jack Ma entered the world of business in 1994 when he launched the Haibo Translation Agency.

On June 28, 1999, Jack Ma founded Alibaba.com together with some of his close friends and students. In due course of time, Alibaba emerged as one of the largest retailers in the world. Alibaba is now a multi-billion dollar company.