Visualizing tomorrow - Dwith Chenna on expanding scope of Computer Vision

In the dynamic realm of Computer Vision, Dwith Chenna stands as a trailblazing engineer, pushing the frontiers of innovation. Renowned as an expert in Embedded Computer Vision and Edge AI through this work as Senior Computer Vision Engineer and Lead Design Engineer.

Dwith Chenna has made profound contributions to the evolving landscape of Computer Vision, particularly in the domains of AR/VR, Mobile, and Medical Imaging. Let's delve into his journey, unraveling the impactful role he played in shaping the future of these fields.

Dwith Chenna continues to push the boundaries of Embedded Computer Vision at Magic Leap Pvt. Ltd., where his expertise in Computer Vision took center stage. Immersed in the development of AR glasses, he played a pivotal role in enhancing accuracy and speed through computer vision and deep learning algorithms on Digital Signal Processors (DSP).

His adeptness was showcased in critical perception tasks enabling a new standard for AR experiences. "At Magic Leap, embedded vision and deep learning algorithms play a pivotal role in bringing futuristing technologies like AR/VR to reality" notes Dwith.

His multifaceted approach extended beyond mere development, encompassing the definition of performance standards, and best practices, and influencing next-gen product designs—a testament to his holistic impact on AR technology.

Dwith Chenna remains dedicated to giving back to the community by disseminating knowledge through white papers and technical articles that focus on pivotal technologies driving advancements in the field.

A featured speaker at the Embedded Vision Summit, he shared his expertise and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach for the effective deployment of deep learning models on devices with limited resources, such as embedded systems.

At Tensilica - Cadence Design Systems, Dwith assumed a leadership role as a Lead Design Engineer, steering the advancements of Computer Vision through Vision DSP from June 2017 to September 2020. His influence spanned the spectrum of Edge AI, emphasizing the integration of Computer Vision into mobile platforms.

"As the project lead for software development on Tensilica Vision DSPs, I delved into the cutting-edge of computer vision libraries and applications, exploring NNAPI, OpenVX, and OpenCL standards," Dwith highlights.

His leadership was instrumental in developing deep learning modules, and his team explored the efficiency of multi-core architectures for optimal implementation of computer vision applications on embedded processor systems—a crucial stride in the evolution of Mobile AI.

In his role as an ORISE Research Fellow in the Medical devices team at Center for Radiology Healthcare FDA from June 2016 to June 2017, Dwith Chenna extended his expertise to the realm of Medical Imaging, leveraging Computer Vision to bridge critical gaps in public health.

"My work involved developing image and video processing algorithms for digital medical imaging devices," recalls Dwith.

He pioneered solutions like a non-rigid image registration algorithm for thermal and visible images, enabling non-contact-based fever screening for pandemics like SARS and COVID-19 pandemics. His published work in conferences and journals, details efficient registration for thermal non-contact fever screen systems—a testament to the transformative potential of Computer Vision in healthcare.

Dwith Chenna's journey is a testament to the boundless possibilities within Computer Vision, especially in AR/VR, Mobile, and Medical Imaging. His contributions underscore the synergy of technological innovation and practical applications, inspiring those who seek to navigate the expanding horizons of Computer Vision with a focus on Edge AI. Dwith's career serves as a beacon, showcasing how the integration of Computer Vision with Edge AI can usher in transformative outcomes, shaping the future at the convergence of technology and human well-being.