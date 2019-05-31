Unsold housing inventory declines to 30 months

6.65 lakh – Unsold units in first quarter (Q1) of 2019

Unsold stock in top cities has declined by 16% in two years. It shows homebuyers are taking advantage of favourable prices and cuts in GST and home loan rates, says an Anarock report

30 months – Unsold inventory in top 7 cities in Q1, 2019

50 mths – The same two years ago

50% – Drop in unsold inventory in Delhi-NCR from 90 months in Q1 2017 to 45 months in Q1 2019

15 mths each – Current inventory levels at Bengaluru and Hyderabad, at record low

28 mths – Pune’s unsold inventory

30 mths – The same in Chennai

35 mths each – Mumbai Metropolitan Region & Kolkata

Inventory measured in months indicates how many months it will take for the current unsold housing stock on the market to sell

An inventory overhang of 18-24 months is considered fairly healthy