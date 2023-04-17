UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty loses Rs 500 crore in one day, here's the reason

Akshata Murty loses heavy fortune | Photo: Reuters

Akshata Murty is the wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak and the daughter of Indian business tycoon Narayan Murty. Akshata Murty lost approximately Rs 500 crore after the shares of the Indian software giant, Infosys dropped by 9.4 per cent on Monday (April 17).

This is the biggest decline witnessed by the tech giant since 2020, as per a Bloomberg report. Akshata Murty holds 0.93 percent shares of Infosys. Akshata Murty is a trained fashion designer and owns a fashion label Akshata Designs.

She earned millions in dividends on the shares. Since she is an NRI, she didn't pay taxes on most of her income triggering a massive row. She put the controversy to rest in April by saying she would pay taxes in the United Kingdom.

Akshata Murty met Rishi Sunak at Stanford University in the United States. Murty was pursuing her MBA and Sunak was a Fullbright scholar.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have a lavish lifestyle. They have a 7 million-pound worth house in London. They own a flat in the United States. They reportedly spent 400,000 dollars on a swimming pool.