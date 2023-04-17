Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

From housewife to professional gamer earning lakhs: Meet Reetu Slathia, Jammu woman with massive fan following

Reetu Slathia's gamer son introduced her to online games during the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

From housewife to professional gamer earning lakhs: Meet Reetu Slathia, Jammu woman with massive fan following
From housewife to professional gamer earning lakhs: Meet Reetu Slathia, Jammu woman with massive fan following (Photo: Screengrab/ BLACK BIRD/ YT)

Online gaming has become popular in recent times, especially since the Covid lockdown. It is popular among youth who play various games. But you will hardly find any gamers in India who are in their 40s. But today we will tell you about a woman, a homemaker, who started gaming during lockdown but later turned it into a full-time profession.

She is Reetu Slathia, a woman gamer and YouTuber from Jammu. Her gamer son introduced her to online games during the first Covid lockdown in 2020. The 45-year-old loves to interact with people from different places in the game lobby, she told The Better India. 

She has chosen a career that is seldom taken by women in India. But she ignored stereotypes to find joy and independence in online gaming that too in her 40s. In October 2021, she started playing for a live-streaming gaming portal. After a year, she also started her own YouTube gaming channel. 

Reetu is officially known as ‘Blackbird’. She has over 3.5 lakh followers on the streaming and gaming platform Rooter. She earns Rs 1.2 lakh annually. “While the money might seem less, the amount of confidence and courage it has given me is unmatchable. I love to interact with people from different places in the game lobby. It is empowering,” she told The Better India. 

 After her daily house chores every day, she plays online games for 3-4 hours. She sits in front of her computer screen. She was always fond of playing games such as Ludo and candy crush. But later her son introduced her to online gaming which she eventually turned into her professional career.

READ | Who is Shyam Rangeela, comedian accused of violating norm after feeding nilgai?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.