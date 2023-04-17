Who is Shyam Rangeela, comedian accused of violating norm after feeding nilgai? (Photo: Shyam Rangeelam)

Popular comedian Shyam Rangeela has landed in trouble as Jaipur Forest Department sent a notice to him. Shyam has recently uploaded a video in which he was seen feeding a nilgai during a jungle safari in Jaipur's Jhalana. Shyam has been served a notice as he allegedly violated provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

But who is Shyam Rangeela? He is a famous mimicry artist and comedian. He grabbed the attention of social media when his videos of mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. Recently, the comedian filmed a video of himself in attire similar to what PM Modi wore during his recent jungle safari in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserves.

In the video, Shyam can be seen donning a hat, sunglasses and a half-sleeved jacket. The visuals of his visit to the safari were doing the rounds on social media. Later, it caught the attention of the authorities, triggering a legal battle ahead.

Apart from being a comedian, the 28-year-old is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since May 2022. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. He has studied till 12th standard and has also done an animation course.

Shyam was seen in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge wherein he dominated by imitating PM Modi. He also imitates Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shyam has a massive fan following on social media. He also 130k followers on Instagram and 883k subscribers on YouTube.

