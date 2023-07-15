Headlines

Meet Gujarat's richest royal with Rs 20,000 crore wealth who played Ranji Trophy, owns world's largest...

Meet Punit Renjen, from leaving school due to financial troubles to becoming global CEO of Deloitte

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more

This Tata employee earns nearly Rs 4 lakh per day, he is not a CEO

Rajinikanth heads off to Maldives for short break ahead of Jailer release: See photos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Gujarat's richest royal with Rs 20,000 crore wealth who played Ranji Trophy, owns world's largest...

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Exclusive: Huma Qureshi On Why She Did Tarla For Her Mother And Other Women

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pray At Golden Temple Ahead Of Wedding Prep

Himachal Pradesh floods: Sweeping cars, collapsed bridges, normal life on halt, red alert continues

T-shirt diplomacy: President Joe Biden gifts AI t-shirt to PM Modi, know about the special gesture

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

HomeBusiness

Business

This Tata employee earns nearly Rs 4 lakh per day, he is not a CEO

Koushik Chatterjee is man-in-charge of finances at the Rs 1,43,175 crore market cap flagship company of the Ratan Tata-led conglomerate.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Koushik Chatterjee is not the CEO but an equally important figure at Tata Steel. He is man-in-charge of finances at the Rs 1,43,175 crore market cap flagship company of the Ratan Tata-led conglomerate. Koushik is one of the highest paid Chief Financial Officers of the Tata Group. 

Chatterjee was the highest paid CFO of the Group until he was overtaken this year by PB Bajali of Tata Motors. While the Tata Steel CEO saw a marginal dip in his annual compensation from last year, he still took home a whopping Rs 14,21,18,000 (Rs 14.21 crore), as per Tata Steel annual report. That comes to earnings of over Rs 3.89 lakh per day. 

His earnings in FY2023 are a slight dip from FY22 when he earned a compensation of Rs 15,17,18,000 (Rs 15.17 crore). Only CEO TV Narendran has a higher compensation than Chatterjee at Rs 18.66 crore in FY23 in Tata Steel. 

Kaushik Chatterjee is known to be a calm and composed person. Despite the massive earnings he doesn't live a flamboyant lifestyle and is a down to earth person. Kaushik did his schooling from St Patrick's school in West Bengal's Asansol. He then did BCom from Kolkata before becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA). 

Before working for Tata Group, Koushik has worked for the likes of Britannia Industries and audit company SB Billimoria. Koushik was spotted by former Tata Sons CFO Ishaat Hussain who brought him on board at Tata Steel. At just 36, Koushik became VP finance at Tata Steel in 2006. He has been CFO since 2012.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Meet Madhya Pradesh's richest man, family lost everything, lived in a small house, his net worth, business is...

Massive king cobra spotted hiding above shoe rack, viral video terrifies internet

This powerful Mahindra SUV will now be used by Indian Army, not Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N

What is phone call anxiety? 5 signs of this rare disorder

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE