This Tata employee earns nearly Rs 4 lakh per day, he is not a CEO

Koushik Chatterjee is not the CEO but an equally important figure at Tata Steel. He is man-in-charge of finances at the Rs 1,43,175 crore market cap flagship company of the Ratan Tata-led conglomerate. Koushik is one of the highest paid Chief Financial Officers of the Tata Group.

Chatterjee was the highest paid CFO of the Group until he was overtaken this year by PB Bajali of Tata Motors. While the Tata Steel CEO saw a marginal dip in his annual compensation from last year, he still took home a whopping Rs 14,21,18,000 (Rs 14.21 crore), as per Tata Steel annual report. That comes to earnings of over Rs 3.89 lakh per day.

His earnings in FY2023 are a slight dip from FY22 when he earned a compensation of Rs 15,17,18,000 (Rs 15.17 crore). Only CEO TV Narendran has a higher compensation than Chatterjee at Rs 18.66 crore in FY23 in Tata Steel.

Kaushik Chatterjee is known to be a calm and composed person. Despite the massive earnings he doesn't live a flamboyant lifestyle and is a down to earth person. Kaushik did his schooling from St Patrick's school in West Bengal's Asansol. He then did BCom from Kolkata before becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA).

Before working for Tata Group, Koushik has worked for the likes of Britannia Industries and audit company SB Billimoria. Koushik was spotted by former Tata Sons CFO Ishaat Hussain who brought him on board at Tata Steel. At just 36, Koushik became VP finance at Tata Steel in 2006. He has been CFO since 2012.