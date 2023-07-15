Headlines

Business

This Pune man earned Rs 1.5 crore selling tomatoes in 30 days

Recently, the man sold a total of 900 crates of tomatoes and earned Rs 18 lakh in a single day.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Amid the high price of tomatoes in several parts of the country, a man from Maharashtra's Pune district has earned over Rs 1.5 crore by selling the vegetable. His name is Tukaram Bhagoji Gayakar, a farmer, who cultivated tomatoes on his 12 acres of land, India Today reported. The farmer earned Rs 2,100 in a day by selling one tomato crate in Narayanganj. And on Friday, he sold a total of 900 crates, earning Rs 18 lakh in a single day.

Tukaram sold 13,000 tomato crates in a month with the help of his son Ishwar Gayakar and daughter-in-law Sonali. He owns 18 acres of agricultural land. He used 12 acres of land to cultivate tomatoes. According to the family, they grow good-quality tomatoes with their knowledge of fertilisers and pesticides. 

Tukaram's daughter-in-law Sonali manages tasks such as planting, harvesting and packaging. While his son Ishwar, handles sales, management and financial planning. The hard work of the past three months has paid off well. 

In Narayanganj, at Jhunnu Agricultural Produce Market Committee's market, the highest price of tomatoes for crates with good quality (20 kilograms) was Rs 2,500, means Rs 125 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday began selling tomatoes to the public at Rs 90 per kg amid spiralling prices, transporting them from farm hubs to cities such as Delhi-NCR and Lucknow.

