Tomato prices: 100 percent rate hike likely, new rates may cross Rs…

The cost is likely to rise even more and may reach up to Rs 300 per kg in the coming weeks

With the floods causing a significant loss to vegetables and fruits, the price of tomatoes are likely to be Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming weeks. The country is witnessing incessant rainfall, which causing damage to kitchen staples, as well as affecting production and transportation. According to agriculture experts, the price is going to increase even further in the following weeks and could go as high as Rs 300 per kg.

“The problem of price rise will go on for some time. No new plantation can be planted amid rains. Prices will continue to rise in weeks to come. It will be a minimum of 2 months before we see prices stabilise,” Moneycontol report quoted Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML).

As per the latest vegetable rates, tomatoes are selling for Rs 200 per kg in Delhi and nearby cities, while a single cauliflower is priced at Rs 110, ginger is going for around Rs 370 a kg and green chilli prices have risen to Rs 230 a kg. Due to heavy rainfall, supply has been affected from different regions of the country.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, these states are the top producers of tomatoes in the country. According to Ministry of Agriculture, these states account for 91 percent of the total production of the nation.

From southern and some northeastern areas, the supply of tomatoes is only being currently done. There are other factors contributing to the poor supply, besides the weather. The tomato is a short-duration crop that is very sensitive to heat and extremely susceptible to viruses. Due to an early heat wave that devastated huge portions of India between February and March, some of the crop was destroyed. Additionally, two distinct viruses harmed the crops in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Recently, the Central government has asked its agencies – NAFED and NCCF -- to procure the staple vegetable from mandis in key growing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Once procured, these will be despatched for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded the maximum increase in the past month.

The periods during July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomatoes. The stocks of tomato will be distributed through retail outlets at “discounted prices” to the consumers in Delhi NCR region soon, said a food ministry release.