This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

Arjun Mohan, who was once the CEO of the major edtech company upGrad, has now been hired by Byju’s to lead the rival brand’s international business.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

As leading Indian edtech company Byju’s continues to remain in deep waters with its business, the firm has decided to bring back one of their old leadership faces – Arjun Mohan, who was once their chief business officer (CBO) and then left to join a major rival company.

Arjun Mohan is being brought back as the CEO of international businesses of Byju’s and earlier used to help Byju Raveendran run the multi-billion dollar company as its CBO for 11 years, before leaving to join rival company upGrad in 2020 as their new CEO.

After serving as the CEO of upGrad for over two years, Mohan decided to leave the Rs 18,470 crore company, wanting to explore opportunities outside the company. Now, he will be responsible of running Byju’s overseas operations.

Byju's operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Brazil, and the Middle East, with users in about 100 countries, according to the company website. It owns US-based reading platform Epic and coding site Tynker, acquired for USD 500 million and USD 200 million, respectively.

The development comes as the Bengaluru-headquartered edtech company saw the resignation of three board members ? GV Ravishankar, MD of early-backer Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus, and Chan Zuckerberg's Vivian Wu.

Raveendran, during a shareholders' call acknowledged the resignation of the board members but said the company has not accepted them yet, and information about their resignation was leaked prematurely.

Byju's in June laid off about 1,000 employees as part of its restructuring process, at a time when the company got involved in a legal battle with lenders in the US for USD 1-billion term loan, which comes out to over Rs 8,000 crore.

The company's auditor, Deloitte Haskins and Sells, had also resigned over delays in a new Chief Financial Officer taking charge.

(With PTI inputs)

