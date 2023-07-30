This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Sanjay Narang, along with his sister Rachna Narang, is the business partner of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and helps him run his multi-crore restaurant chain.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the wealthiest cricketers across the world, but his earnings are not just made through cricket but through a vast business empire. One of Sachin Tendulkar’s business partners is his close friend Sanjay Narang, a noted hotelier.

Sanjay Narang, along with his sister Rachna Narang, have made great strides in the hotel and hospitality business in Mumbai, and is also the brains behind Sachin Tendulkar’s successful restaurant chain, set up across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sanjay Narang was thrown out of the family business when he was younger because of internal disagreements, and his sister soon followed suit. The two had a passion for hospitality and decided to start their own venture as a brother-sister duo.

Sanjay Narang earlier used to work for Ratan Tata’s hotel chain Taj Group of Hotels as the head of the air catering division. Narang was a successful Tata employee and was responsible for turning around Taj Air Caterers from a loss-making to a highly profitable division of the Taj Group.

Meanwhile, his sister Rachna Narang was also a Tata employee years ago, where she set up a bakery as a joint venture with the Taj Group of Hotels, eventually expanding her own business of bakeries and cafes across Mumbai.

Both Sanjay Narang and Rachna Narang soon combined their talents and formed the Mars Hospitality Group, where Sanjay acts as the President and Rachna is in charge of designing all the hotels. The brother-sister duo has set up multiple top hotels across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sanjay Narang has been a close friend of Sachin Tendulkar for decades and decided to partner with him when the master blaster wanted to open his own restaurant. Narang helped Sachin open his first restaurant Tendulkar’s in Mumbai. After his first venture’s success, he also helped the cricketer with his next two restaurants – Sachin’s – in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sanjay Narang and Rachna Narang – business partners of Sachin Tendulkar – run Mars Hotels, which has a revenue of over Rs 100 crore, according to Tofler.

