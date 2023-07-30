Headlines

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeBusiness

Business

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Sanjay Narang, along with his sister Rachna Narang, is the business partner of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and helps him run his multi-crore restaurant chain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the wealthiest cricketers across the world, but his earnings are not just made through cricket but through a vast business empire. One of Sachin Tendulkar’s business partners is his close friend Sanjay Narang, a noted hotelier.

Sanjay Narang, along with his sister Rachna Narang, have made great strides in the hotel and hospitality business in Mumbai, and is also the brains behind Sachin Tendulkar’s successful restaurant chain, set up across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sanjay Narang was thrown out of the family business when he was younger because of internal disagreements, and his sister soon followed suit. The two had a passion for hospitality and decided to start their own venture as a brother-sister duo.

Sanjay Narang earlier used to work for Ratan Tata’s hotel chain Taj Group of Hotels as the head of the air catering division. Narang was a successful Tata employee and was responsible for turning around Taj Air Caterers from a loss-making to a highly profitable division of the Taj Group.

Meanwhile, his sister Rachna Narang was also a Tata employee years ago, where she set up a bakery as a joint venture with the Taj Group of Hotels, eventually expanding her own business of bakeries and cafes across Mumbai.

Both Sanjay Narang and Rachna Narang soon combined their talents and formed the Mars Hospitality Group, where Sanjay acts as the President and Rachna is in charge of designing all the hotels. The brother-sister duo has set up multiple top hotels across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sanjay Narang has been a close friend of Sachin Tendulkar for decades and decided to partner with him when the master blaster wanted to open his own restaurant. Narang helped Sachin open his first restaurant Tendulkar’s in Mumbai. After his first venture’s success, he also helped the cricketer with his next two restaurants – Sachin’s – in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sanjay Narang and Rachna Narang – business partners of Sachin Tendulkar – run Mars Hotels, which has a revenue of over Rs 100 crore, according to Tofler. 

READ | This cricketer beat MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s most valued celeb with brand value of Rs 1460 crore

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE