This company got Rs 14400 crore Mumbai project month after buying electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering bought electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore on April 11, 2023. Almost a month before securing the tender for Rs 14,400-crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.

The Election Commission recently published the names of electoral bonds buyers after an order from the Supreme Court. As per the data, Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased the highest amount of bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore. The frim is followed by infrastructure player Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) that purchased Rs 821 crore worth of bond. Being the second-highest buyer of electoral bonds, MEIL has been in the news since then. As mentioned in a report by Indian Express, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering bought electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore on April 11, 2023. Almost a month before securing the tender for Rs 14,400-crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.

To recall, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) floated the tender for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project in January last year. MEIL turned out to be the only bidder whose technical bid were found responsive for road tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

According to a previous report by Indian Express, Bombay High Court previously dismissed two pleas of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) whose bids for the twin tunnel project were rejected by MMRDA. As mentioned in the report, Mumbai-based L&T challenged the rejection of its technical bid to construct one for package 1 of the project. It included construction of 5.75 km of the tunnel on the Borivali side.

In its second petition, L&T argued that its bid for constructing 6.09 km of the tunnel on the Thane side was rejected by the authorities despite it being the successful bidder. Following the petition, MMRDA revealed in court that L&T’s request to rectify its error after the financial bid was opened could not be allowed.