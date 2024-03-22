This company got Rs 14400 crore Mumbai project month after buying electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet singer who worked as tailor, defied family to give highest-selling Indian song; became superstar, then vanished...

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Mahindra partners with Adani to boost EV charging infra, to roll out…

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, was last seen in 2017 film, belongs to family of superstars, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet singer who worked as tailor, defied family to give highest-selling Indian song; became superstar, then vanished...

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

IPL: Batters with most runs in CSK vs RCB matches

9 Indian films of 2024 with less than Rs 1 crore box office collection 

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Meet singer who worked as tailor, defied family to give highest-selling Indian song; became superstar, then vanished...

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, was last seen in 2017 film, belongs to family of superstars, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

This company got Rs 14400 crore Mumbai project month after buying electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering bought electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore on April 11, 2023. Almost a month before securing the tender for Rs 14,400-crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

article-main
Image used for representative purpose only.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission recently published the names of electoral bonds buyers after an order from the Supreme Court. As per the data, Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased the highest amount of bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore. The frim is followed by infrastructure player Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) that purchased Rs 821 crore worth of bond. Being the second-highest buyer of electoral bonds, MEIL has been in the news since then. As mentioned in a report by Indian Express, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering bought electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore on April 11, 2023. Almost a month before securing the tender for Rs 14,400-crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.

To recall, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) floated the tender for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project in January last year. MEIL turned out to be the only bidder whose technical bid were found responsive for road tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

According to a previous report by Indian Express, Bombay High Court previously dismissed two pleas of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) whose bids for the twin tunnel project were rejected by MMRDA. As mentioned in the report, Mumbai-based L&T challenged the rejection of its technical bid to construct one for package 1 of the project. It included construction of 5.75 km of the tunnel on the Borivali side.

In its second petition, L&T argued that its bid for constructing 6.09 km of the tunnel on the Thane side was rejected by the authorities despite it being the successful bidder. Following the petition, MMRDA revealed in court that L&T’s request to rectify its error after the financial bid was opened could not be allowed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who slept at station, now owns Rs 77000 crore company, started with Rs…

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement