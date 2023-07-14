This businessman is the only owner of McLaren Artura supercar in India, runs Rs 20,000 crore company, not Ambani, Adani

For those who are unaware, McLaren Artura supercar was launched in India a couple of months ago at Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom). It is a hybrid supercar that has the ability to run in pure EV mode.

Indian billionaires and their love for supercars has made it to the headlines several times in the past few years. Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Adar Poonawalla, Yohan Poonawalla and others own a range of rare supercars in India but the young businessman is leaving them all behind when it comes to unique buys. Abhishek Agarwal, the 33-year-old founder of Purple Style Labs, has several drool worthy luxury cars in his garage and now the entrepreneur has also become the first owner of McLaren Artura supercar in India. As per Tracxn, the valuation of Purple Style Labs as on November 30, 2022 is around Rs 20,000 crore. Riding on the success of his company, Abhishek Agarwal has bought himself a Mercedes-Maybach, Maserati and now a McLaren.

The McLaren Artura has four powertrain modes, covering every driving requirement: E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. E-mode is the default for silent start-up and zero-emissions, fully-electric driving.

At the heart of the Artura's all-new powertrain is a lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720 Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne. The Artura's top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds.