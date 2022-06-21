Headlines

This actor turned down controversial Layer'r Shot ad, friend shares WhatsApp chat

Layer'r Shot had issued a clarification and an apology over the controversial advertisements that had allegedly promoted rape cultureDN

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

An actor had refused to do Layer'r Shot's advertisement that was recently criticised for containing gangrape jokes. Actor Saurabh Verma had proposed a change in script but when his request was denied, he politely turned down the offer.

Digital marketing agency Kinnect's Senior Creative Director, Abbas Mirza, has shared a screenshot of Saurabh’s chat with the casting agent for the ad. 

In a long post, Mirza praised his actor-friend Saurabh Verma, who turned down a 'problematic' commercial.

The brand had issued a clarification and an apology over the controversial advertisements that had allegedly promoted rape culture.

Taking to Twitter, the brand issued a statement, saying, "This is with reference to our recent two TV advertisements of Layer'r SHOT on various broadcasting platforms. We, the brand Layer'r SHOT would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some."

 

The controversial advertisements of Layer’r Shot featured four men discussing who gets the “shot” on the last remaining bottle of perfume but showing a woman instead of the bottle. 

The other showed some men walking in on a man and a woman in a bedroom and talking about getting a shot, but it’s really about the body spray.

