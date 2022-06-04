Layer'r Shot ad: Centre, DCW, ASCI, celebrities slam video - who said what on controversy

Layer'r Shot ad: The Centre has asked YouTube and Twitter to take down the advertisement.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday ordered Twitter and YouTube to remove the distasteful Layer'r Shot advertisement from their platforms after it triggered a massive controversy on social media. Many Twitter users, including some celebrities, have called out the advertisement for promoting "gang rape culture".

In its letters to Twitter and YouTube, the ministry said that the ad was "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code)".

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that an inappropriate and derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. The Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this advertisement," an official spokesperson said.

The ministry noted that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has found the advertisement in violation of its guidelines.

ASCI, the apex advertising body, said on Twitter that it found the ad in serious violation of the body's code and against Public interest. "We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation."

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, the DCW chief, called the ad cringe worthy.

"The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action," she said.

Meanwhile, actors Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker also slammed the ad.

"What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray 'gang rape' innuendo ads!! Shameful," Farhan Akhtor wrote on Twitter.

Chadha said, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting... Does every everyone think rape is a joke? Revelatory!" she tweeted.ed.

Singer Sona Mohatra also criticised the ads and wrote, "Theme - Gang-rape. Gagging after I saw it here on my twitter timeline & wondering if giving them additional publicity is worse."

Why is Layer'r Shot ad being criticised?

Layer'r Shot ad shows four men peering at a bottle of the perfume at what appears to be a provision store. As a woman passes by they remark how they would take the Shot as they are four people. The woman thinks the distasteful remark was passed at her. Hundreds of social media users said the video promotes gang rape culture.

With inputs from PTI