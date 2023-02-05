Elon Musk’s Twitter to charge businesses around Rs 82,000 for verified gold badges

Elon Musk’s Twitter saga has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Either Twitter or Twitter’s CEO Musk's past several months have been in the news with some or the other change that the microblogging platform plans to start. One of the most recent changes made by the microblogging platform required companies to pay $1,000 (approx Rs 82,233) each month in order to keep their gold badges. If the person with the gold check mark doesn't pay, they will eventually lose their badge.

According to social media consultant Matt Navarra, who tweeted the information, Twitter is charging businesses $1,000 per month, plus an additional $50 per month for each affiliated sub-account, to maintain the gold check-mark verification badges it replaced the blue check-marks for businesses with in December, reported The Verge.

There is currently no confirmation on this feature's launch date, location, or even whether it will be launched at all. Twitter has not yet made any remarks about the same.

In an email to businesses, Twitter stated, "As an early access subscriber, you'll get a gold checkmark for your organisation and affiliation badges for its associates."

It stated that if you're interested in subscribing, Verified for Organizations costs $1,000 per month and $50 for each extra affiliated handle. The first month is free.

Twitter's Blue subscription service with verification was relaunched in December of last year and now costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone customers per month.

All old verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges, according to Musk, as those are "‘deeply corrupted”.

The number of nations where users can subscribe to the microblogging platform's Blue service has increased by six, reaching a total of 12.