TCS plans to double employees’ salaries, rolling out 44,000 job offers, 100% variable pay, check all details

Representational Image

While several tech companies are facing problems to survive in the market and have started laying off employees, TCS, on the other hand, distinguishes out in the market by not only employing new employees but also tackling pay inequality.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to address salary disparities among its employees. Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer of TCS, stated in an interview that the business is excited to give its employees the opportunity to upskill and double their salaries.

TCS which has over 600,000 employees worldwide, is up-skilling its own talent and holding employees to a high standard of evaluation in order to double their compensation.

The company believes that this approach is preferable to paying very high increments to new hires at a time when the industry has begun to recover from a pandemic-induced rally of high staff attrition and significant raises of over 80–120%.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad talks about the firm’s plans to reduce the difference between the highest and lowest salaries in a few years. Here are a few points: