Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Sula Vineyards CFO Bittu Varghese steps down

Bittu Varghese assumed control of the CFO role at Sula Vineyards in 2019 and oversaw the financial division, guiding the business to a prolific IPO last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Sula Vineyards CFO Bittu Varghese steps down
Sula Vineyards CFO Bittu Varghese steps down | Photo: LinkedIn

Bittu Varghese, the company's chief financial officer, stepped down on Saturday, according to Sula Vineyards, the largest beverage producer in the nation. His resignation was submitted on March 10, 2023. "We hereby inform that Mr. Bittu Varghese, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, on March 10, 2023, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue his professional interests outside Sula," reads the company's official statement.

The hiring of a new CFO is underway, according to Sula Vineyards. On June 9, 2023, Varghese would be let go from his position. Varghese assumed control of the CFO role at Sula Vineyards in 2019 and oversaw the financial division, guiding the business to a prolific IPO on December 12, 2022. Earlier, had experience working for French spirits company Pernod Ricard.

According to the statement, "The Company is in the process of choosing a new Chief Financial Officer and the same would be promptly reported to the stock exchanges in due course." Sula Vineyards recorded a 15% rise in net for the three months ending in December 2022, coming in at Rs 39 crore. Comparatively, the same quarter a year ago saw a net profit of 34 crore. The company's revenue increased 14% to Rs 209 crore from Rs 183 crore in Q3FY22.

Sula's total quarterly total billings reached their greatest level ever in Q3. When compared to last fiscal year, Sula's own brand sales increased by 13% to 187.2 crore during the third quarter. In the third quarter, the company reported a 13% increase in wine tourist income to Rs 23 crore.

READ | Mohit Joshi: New Tech Mahindra CEO's likely salary package to be at par with Salil Parekh's Rs 21 lakh per day

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.