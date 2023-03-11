Mohit Joshi: New Tech Mahindra CEO's likely salary package to be at par with Salil Parekh's Rs 21 lakh per day

CP Gurnani will retire on December 19. Mohit Joshi will replace him.

IT company Tech Mahindra has named a new managing director and CEO. The company has named former Infosys President Mohit Joshi as its new business and operational leader. He will replace CP Gurnani, who is retiring on December 19, 2023. At Infosys, Mohit Joshi spearheaded the vertical linked to the company's global financial services, including Finecal, AI and automation.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys had said Joshi was on leave since March 11, 2023, and his last working day will be June 9, 2023. Mohit Joshi was with Infosys for 22 years. He was reportedly eyeing a bigger and better role. The company wanted him to stay but couldn't come to a consensus regarding the same.

Mohit Joshi had worked for companies like ANZ Grindlays and ABN Amro Bank. Mohit Joshi did his schooling from the prestigious Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

He did his graduation from St Stephens and MBA from FMS. He also went to the US to study public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

He lives in London with his wife and two daughters. Per Infosys regulatory filing, his salary package for 2021-2022 was Rs 34.89 crore in the year 2021-2022.

His salary package at Tech Mahindra hasn't been revealed yet. However, if you compare the outgoing MD and CEO CP Gurnani's salary package, Joshi is set to earn at least Rs 63.4 crore per annum.

This salary will be at par with that of Salil Parekh, who earns a whopping Rs 71.02 crore per annum. These salary packages have a massive performance-linked component.

Gurnani will retire on December 19. He would be 65 years of age at that time. He has been leading Tech Mahindra since 2012. The company is the fifth largest IT exporter in India.

Salil Parekh is one of the highest paid IT honcho with a salary package of Rs 21 lakh per day.