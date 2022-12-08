Search icon
Wine-company Sula Vineyards IPO announced: Know issue date, price band and other important details here

According to the company's statement, the three-day initial share sale will end on December 14 and anchor investor bidding will start on December 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Sula Vineyards has made the decision to list in Mumbai, despite the fact that new listings have been curtailed this year due to recessionary concerns. Sula Vineyards, a major wine producer, announced on Wednesday that it has set a price range of Rs 340-357 per share for its Rs 960 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will begin taking subscriptions on December 12.

According to a statement from the company, the three-day initial share sale will end on December 14 and anchor investor bidding will start on December 9. The promoter, investors, and other shareholders will offer a total of 26,900,532 equity shares in the public offering (OFS).

Shares are being sold by promoter, founder, and CEO Rajeev Samant as well as investors Cofintra, Haystack Investments Limited, Saama Capital III, Ltd, SWIP Holdings Limited, Verlinvest S.A, and Verlinvest France S.A. The IPO is anticipated to raise Rs 960.35 crore at the top of the price range. Investors may submit bids for a minimum of 42 equity shares and subsequently in multiples.

Across all wine varieties, including red, white, and sparkling wines, Sula Vineyards has been acknowledged as the market leader. The company sells wines under a variety of well-known brands, including its flagship brand, Sula, as well as RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

Currently, it has four owned and two leased production facilities in Maharashtra and Karnataka that produce 56 different names of wines under 13 different brands. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Nashik-based wine maker's profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 30.51 crore from Rs 4.53 crore the previous year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period the previous fiscal, it saw a 40.8 percent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 224.07 crore. The lead managers of the book are IIFL Securities, CLSA India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

It is proposed that the equity shares list on both the BSE and NSE. Reliance Capital's entirely subsidiary Reliance Corporate Advisory Services marketed a 19.05 controlling stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 256 crore in 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

