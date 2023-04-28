Started with Rs 5000, 5 persons and now this company is worth Rs 750 crore

DK Jain

Everyone has heard of Luxor International Private Ltd, an Indian manufacturing company of stationery products that is based in Noida, India. The company has completed 60 years of its operation. Luxor was founded in 1963 in India by Davinder Kumar Jain aka DK Jain with an initial investment of Rs 5,000 and five employees. Presently, Luxor is doing business in over 95 countries of the world with a staff of 4,000 employees and 9 hi-tech manufacturing units.

After DK Jain died in 2014, the responsibility of the company is in the hands of his wife Usha, and daughter Pooja Jain.

READ | Meet Prakash Panjwani, Nagpur-born CEO of US firm with Rs 2000 cr revenue, engineer who fell in love with cyber security

Luxor was the first to introduce fiber tip technology in the country in 1975, followed by the launch of markers and highlighters in 1976. In 1980, the company created a division for international business and became a distributor of the Japanese brand Pilot.

The company did not stop here, Luxor started focusing on global customers in 1986 and launched several products. In this, many such items including permanent markers, dry-safe ink markers, and fluorescent highlighters were introduced which became a part of office work. Apart from this, many varieties of drawing, sketching, and colours were brought to the market.

READ | Anant Ambani's super expensive car collection

The company used Nano Clean Technology in its products. Many products were also made from it and it was named Luxor Nano Clean. Luxor Group did not limit itself to pen and stationery items only, it tried its hands in different fields. Luxor Group has taken forward business in hospitality, real estate, retail, and nano clean technology and taken it to new heights. In this way the company created history.

Luxor's revenue stands at Rs 750 crore as of March 2023 and is now aiming for a whopping Rs 1,000 crore.