Sensex jumps 200 points in opening session, Nifty at 12,236

Stocks traded in the green in the opening session on Friday as market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points and stood at 41,692.99, amid strong foreign fund inflow. Meanwhile, Nifty rose 62.15 points to 12,236.80.

All Sensex components were trading on a positive note with Asian Paints rising up to 1.33% followed by HDFC, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, and L&T.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 106.11 points or 0.26%, lower at 41,459.79, and Nifty dropped 26.55 points or 0.22% to close at 12,174.65.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 960.48 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic equities advanced tracking significant foreign fund inflow ahead of the release of wholesale inflation data.

Globally, concerns over rising cases of coronavirus patients kept investors on edge, they said.Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while those in Tokyo slipped in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with losses on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 71.31 in the morning session.

Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 0.12% to USD 56.27 per barrel.

