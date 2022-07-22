RBI imposes restrictions, withdrawal caps on 4 Co-op banks; Details here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Four cooperative banks have been subject to limitations, including withdrawals, as a result of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking note of their deteriorating financial situations.

The restrictions have been imposed on Saibaba Janata Sahakari Bank, The Suri Friends' Union Co-opeartive Bank Ltd, Suri (West Bengal) and National Urban Co-operative bank Ltd, Bahraich.

The maximum withdrawal limit for Saibaba Janata Sahakari Bank depositors is Rs 25,000, while it is Rs 50,000 for The Suri Friends' Union Co-operative Bank.

Similarly in the case of National Urban Co-operative bank, the limit of withdrawal has been capped at Rs 10,000 per customer.

Additionally, the RBI has placed many limitations on United India Co-operative Bank Limited, Bijnor, including a ban on withdrawal of funds by customers.

The directions issued by the RBI to the four cooperative banks under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, will remain in force for six months.

The reserve Bank has issued separate statements announcing the restrictions on the cooperative banks.

In a separate statement, the RBI said Suryoday Small Finance Bank has been fined Rs 57.75 lakh for violating the rules related to "frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and selective FIs."