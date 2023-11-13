Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

Nonetheless, Nawaz Modi Singhania and Gautam Singhania grabbed all the attention because of the shocking news. For those who are unaware, Nawaz is a well-known figure in the fitness industry who works as a fitness trainer and practices yoga.

After 32 years of marriage, Gautam Singhania, the chairman of Raymond Group, shocked the internet by deciding his divorce from Nawaz Modi Singhania. Social media was ablaze with photos of the exciting celebrations of Diwali, the festival of lights, which was observed across the country.

On November 13, 2023, Gautam Singhania wrote a lengthy message on her social media account, X (previously known as Twitter), expressing that this year's Diwali will be different for him. He continued by saying that they had always been one other's sources of support.

Who is Gautam Singhania?

The Raymond Group, the world's biggest producer of suit fabric, is led by Gautam Singhania as chairman and managing director. With a net worth exceeding Rs. 11,000 crores, Singhania is well-known for living an opulent lifestyle.

The businessman has a special place in his heart for fast cars, boats, and planes. More than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, estimated to be worth Rs. 15,000 crores, Gautam is reportedly building a 10-story mansion. He currently resides in JK House, valued at Rs. 6000 crores, and the second most expensive home in India.