Ratan Tata shares heartwarming tweet about stray animals, reflects his love for dogs

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata is one the most popular India billionaires and the former Tata Group chairman is loved by his followers for his ideology and philanthropic activities. Over the years, Ratan Tata has shared thoughtful messages that can make the world a better place and his latest tweet about stray dogs and cats joins that list. Tata Group has been empathetic towards animals and have launched several campaigns to raise awareness for the same. Ratan Tata's love for dogs is also not hidden from anyone and the recent tweet reflects Tata's affection towards animals.

Monsoons are here and most parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfalls. Often stray animals take shelter under the parked car and they can get injured when the vehicle is moved. To avoid any stray getting heart, Ratan Tata has shared a message to spread awareness.

“Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season.” tweet from Ratan Tata reads.

Ratan Tata often reflects his love for dogs in his social media posts. His tweet is getting all the love from the netizens and a few have vowed to step forward and support the cause.