Ratan Tata proves once again why he is the pride of India

Ratan Tata has also received a couple of high ranking civilian awards in India. Ratan Tata has been awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan which is the third and second highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Ratan Tata proves once again why he is the pride of India
Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists and Tata Group’s former chairman has received the highest Australian civilian honour, Order of Australia. Image of Ratan Tata receiving the award was shared by Australian Ambassador to India Barry O’ Farrell on Twitter. In the post, O’ Farrell hailed “Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry & philanthropy.” In a tweet awarding Ratan Tata, Barry O’ Farrell wrote “Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry & philanthropy not just in, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to @RNTata2000 in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the relationship. @ausgov.”

A few months ago, Ratan Tata was appointed as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia due his service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship He particularly worked in sectors of trade, investment, and philanthropy.

Ratan Tata has also received a couple of high ranking civilian awards in India. Ratan Tata has been awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan which is the third and second highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Tata Group's former Chairman Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated industrialists in India. His philanthropy and plans to cater the Indian market has always been appreciated by the citizens. Ratan Tata's ideology and ethics have made him quite popular on social media platforms.

