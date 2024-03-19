Know about all family members of Ratan Tata and successors of Tata Group

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges 9 ED summonses in HC

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

IPL set to introduce Smart Replay System in 17th season to improve...

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

Foods that increase body heat and must be avoided in summer

8 dry fruits that help to lower uric acid levels

Gut Health: Best fruits and vegetables that promote digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Know about all family members of Ratan Tata and successors of Tata Group

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons is an Indian industrialist and philanthropist. Know his family tree here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons was felicitated with the prestigious PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for his philanthropic contributions. Ratan Tata is an eminent personality of our country. His ideologies and philosophies are greatly admired by the people. 

Ratan Tata donated over half of his income to charity. He has also received the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan for his immeasurable contributions. Let us understand his family tree here: 

Jamshed ji Tata laid the foundation stone of the Tata Group. He was married to Hirabai Daboo. The couple had two children Ratanji Tata and Dorabji Tata. Ratan ji Tata was an Indian financer and philanthropist during the British reign. He was married to Navajbai Sett and had adopted their son Naval Tata. 

Dorabji Tata was also an industrialist and a key figure in establishing the Tata Group during the British Raj in the country. He was married to Meherbani. The couple did not have any children. 

Naval Hormusji Tata was 13 years old when he was adopted by Ratanji Tata. Naval's first wife was Sooni Commissariat. The couple had two sons, Ratan and Jimmy. In the mid-1940s, they parted ways and Naval Tata married Simone Dunoyer, a businesswoman from Switzerland. The couple had a son Noel Tata. 

Read: Meet Narayana Murthy's family member who owns maximum stake in Infosys, not Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty

Ratan Tata as we all know leads a bachelor life and has not married. Not much is known about Jimmy Tata but some reports suggest that Jimmy Tata chose to live a relaxed and simple life. Noel Tata is an Indian businessman with Irish citizenship who is married to Aloo Mistry and the couple has three children Neville Tata, Leah Tata, and Maya Tata.

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

A phone call between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals latter's South Indian odyssey

Ratan Tata honoured with prestigious award for his work in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement