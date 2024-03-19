Know about all family members of Ratan Tata and successors of Tata Group

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons is an Indian industrialist and philanthropist. Know his family tree here.

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons was felicitated with the prestigious PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for his philanthropic contributions. Ratan Tata is an eminent personality of our country. His ideologies and philosophies are greatly admired by the people.

Ratan Tata donated over half of his income to charity. He has also received the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan for his immeasurable contributions. Let us understand his family tree here:

Jamshed ji Tata laid the foundation stone of the Tata Group. He was married to Hirabai Daboo. The couple had two children Ratanji Tata and Dorabji Tata. Ratan ji Tata was an Indian financer and philanthropist during the British reign. He was married to Navajbai Sett and had adopted their son Naval Tata.

Dorabji Tata was also an industrialist and a key figure in establishing the Tata Group during the British Raj in the country. He was married to Meherbani. The couple did not have any children.

Naval Hormusji Tata was 13 years old when he was adopted by Ratanji Tata. Naval's first wife was Sooni Commissariat. The couple had two sons, Ratan and Jimmy. In the mid-1940s, they parted ways and Naval Tata married Simone Dunoyer, a businesswoman from Switzerland. The couple had a son Noel Tata.

Ratan Tata as we all know leads a bachelor life and has not married. Not much is known about Jimmy Tata but some reports suggest that Jimmy Tata chose to live a relaxed and simple life. Noel Tata is an Indian businessman with Irish citizenship who is married to Aloo Mistry and the couple has three children Neville Tata, Leah Tata, and Maya Tata.

