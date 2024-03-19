Twitter
New Haryana CM Nayab Saini expands cabinet, inducts 8 MLAs as ministers

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Meet Narayana Murthy's family member who owns maximum stake in Infosys, not Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty

Pune witnesses musical extravaganza with Arijit Singh's spectacular concert organised by 2BHK Alfresco

Meet Narayana Murthy's family member who owns maximum stake in Infosys, not Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty

Who has the highest shares of Infosys in Narayana Murthy's family? Know here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Recently, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy gifted his four-year-old grandson with Rs 240 crore worth of shares of his company. This made Ekagrah Murty, son of Rohan Murty the youngest millionaire.

Narayana Murthy gave Ekagrah 15 lakh shares of the company making him the owner of 0.04 percent of the company. Apart from Ekagrah Murty, let's find out here which family member has the highest share in the company: 

Narayana Murthy owned 0.40 percent shares of the second-biggest IT firm (Infosys) in the country. Out of this, Murthy gifted 0.04 percent shares to his grandson leaving him with 0.36 percent shares of the firm. 

Infosys co-founder and Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty has 0.93 percent shares of Infosys, according to data from 2023. 0.93 percent shares make for around 3.45 crore stocks. 

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty has 3.89 crore stocks of Infosys which is 1.05 per cent shares. Akshata Murty is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murty owns 6.8 crore stacks of the company making it 1.64 percent. This means that Rohan Murty, son of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty owns the highest number of shares of Infosys in the family. 

