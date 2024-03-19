Twitter
Ratan Tata honoured with prestigious award for his work in...

The Tata Group has shared a picture of the billionaire Ratan Tata from the ceremony.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Indian billionaire Ratan Tata is known for his work. He led Tata Sons as chairman for several years. Recently, the Tata Group became the first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 lakh crore market cap. Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012 as chairman and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. Ratan Tata is also known for his philanthropic work. Now, the 86-year-old has been honoured with the prestigious PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Award. The award was given for his immense contributions in the field of philanthropy.

The Tata Group has shared a picture of the billionaire from the ceremony. "Our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Ratan Tata was honoured with the prestigious PV Narasimha Rao Memorial award for his immense contributions in the field of philanthropy," the official X account of Tata Group said in the post on Tuesday.

 

 

PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Award is named after the former Prime Minister of India. It is given for recognition of individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to social welfare and humanitarian causes. Ratan Tata is one the industrialists who has donated billions. He made lakhs of rupees of donations at an individual level as well as under Tata Trusts. Ratan Tata donated to various fields including healthcare, education and rural development.

He is currently chairman emeritus of Tata Group. He has also received India's civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Padma Bhushan in 2000 -- for his immeasurable contributions towards nation-building.

READ | 500-year-old hack worked for Mukesh Ambani and saved his crores of rupees, here's how

