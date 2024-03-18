Twitter
500-year-old hack worked for Mukesh Ambani and saved his crores of rupees, here's how

The 66-year-old has reportedly saved thousands of crores by using a 526-year-old hack.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 08:20 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is running his business in various sectors including technology, FMCG, oils etc. Ambani is the richest person in India with a real-time net worth of Rs 944210 crore, as per Forbes. His Reliance Industries, whose market cap is Rs 1947000 crore, is one the largest companies in India. It also runs a refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The 66-year-old has reportedly saved thousands of crores by using a 526-year-old hack. Amid the risk of Yemen's Houthi group attack on Red Sea, tankers filled with fuel from Reliance Industries refineries are sailing via the Cape of Good Hope around Africa, according to shipping sources and ship tracking data, Reuters reported. 

Oil from Reliance Industries refineries is exported to several European countries. Fuel producers usually use Suez Canal in Red Sea to reach Europe as it is the shortest route between Asia and Europe. However, due to recent attacks by Houthi group, Reliance and other companies faced losses. Subsequently, Reliance reportedly opted for Cape of Good Hope in Africa. This has saved millions of rupees for the company. Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama also came to India 526 years ago in 1498 to reach India. Reliance is offering tanker owners the flexibility to go either way -- Red Sea or the African route -- to take the fuel, Reuters reported. Before Houthi group's attacks, all tankers carrying fuel from Reliance Industries passed through Red Sea.

