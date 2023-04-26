Search icon
Meet Rafique Malik, who owns Rs 23,000 crore company, know his business empire and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala connection

Currently, his company is run by one of his daughters. She is the managing director of the Rs 23,000 crore firm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Meet Rafique Malik, who owns Rs 23,000 crore company, know his business empire and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala connection (Photo: Metro Brands)

Rafique Malik is a billionaire businessman in India. He owns a Rs 23,000 crore company by market capitalization called Metro Brands. It is a multi-brand footwear retail company based in Mumbai. The company is known for its brands such as Metro Shoes, Walkway, FitFlop and Da Vinchi. Currently, his daughter, Farah Malik Bhanji, runs the firm as managing director. She is the second of his five daughters. The firm has 720 stores across 160 cities in India, as of September 30, 2022,

Rafique Malik's net worth

According to Forbes, Rafique has a USD 2.1 billion net worth which is around Rs 17,160 crore. He was on the 1434th rank in the list of Billionaires in 2023. Not only this, he was ranked 89th in India's richest list of 2022, as per Forbes. He is married to Aziza Malik. They have five daughters.

His company, Metro Brands, earlier known as Metro Shoes, was founded by his father Malik Tejani in 1955. It was a single shoe store in Mumbai back then. Late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also invested in the company.

In 2007, Metro Brands sold a 15 per cent stake to Jhunjhunwala. Malik listed his company in December 2021 when it launched its Rs 1,367 crore initial public offering (IPO).

