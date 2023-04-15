Meet Farah Malik, who is running Rs 22000 crore company, check her business empire, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala connection

Meet Farah Malik, who is running Rs 22000 crore company, check her business

Farah Malik Bhanji is the Managing Director of Metro Brands, an around Rs 22000 crore company by market capitalization. Farah Malik deserves credit for giving a new identity to Metro Shoes. Farah Malik launched her professional career in marketing and used her business acumen and fashion sense to change the face of Metro Brands.

Farah Malik Bhanji has played an important role in developing Metro Brands’ relationships with foreign brands such as Clarks, Crocs, and Skechers. She is responsible for expanding the store network from 100 in 2010 to 798 stores across India.

Farah Malik’s father Rafique Malik is a billionaire with a net worth of USD 2 billion, as per Forbes.

Rafique Malik's Metro Brands is known for its brands such as Mochi, Metro and Walkway. Farah Malik Bhanji is the second of Rafique Malik’s five daughters. Rafique Malik listed Metro Brands in December 2021.

Farah Malik Bhanji is a math major from University of Texas, US and she started working for Metro Shoes (now Metro Brands) for a few months in 1999 and that’s when she decided to work with Metro Brands in the long run.

Rafique Malik led the expansion of the company and Farah Malik joined hands to launch Mochi in 2000 and Walkway in 2009.

Farah Malik also launched the company website and her youngest sister Alisha is now the vice president, ecommerce and marketing, and heads online sales.

In 2007, Metro Brands sold a 15 per cent stake to popular investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.