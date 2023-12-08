Headlines

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, wife Geetansha Sood welcome a baby boy, his name is...

It was in October this year that Ritesh Agarwal had first announced Geetansha's pregnancy. OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood got married earlier this year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood have welcomed their child, a baby boy named Aryan. In a post on X, Ritesh Agarwal announced the addition of a new member to his family and also shared a glimpse of the baby boy. He wrote, "The miracle of life is breathtaking, and our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan."

Ritesh Agarwal also opened up about the new journey of parenthood and said, "The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment! Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan, and to the new chapter we're writing together – filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring."

Here's a look at Ritesh Agarwal's post 

It was in October this year that Ritesh Agarwal had first announced Geetansha's pregnancy. In a note, Ritesh Agarwal wrote, "I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we’ve been through so much together."

Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood got married earlier this year. 

