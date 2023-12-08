Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

'Pavitra Rishta' was successful and Ankita also came into the limelight. During this show, she also found love in her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But, after being in a relationship with each other for years, Ankita and Sushant broke up, due to which Ankita was devastated.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director of the film industry with whom every actress and actor wants to work with. Big stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But, there is one stunning actress in the entertainment world who did not do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film even after repeated requests.

Can you recognize the actress who refused to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film? If not, then let us give you some hints related to these. She is a top TV actress and her first TV show was a huge hit and with this show, she also met the love of her life. But, later both of them broke up. The actress was devastated by this breakup. On the other hand, when the show was shut down despite being a huge hit, the actress had no work for five years.

We are talking about 'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande, who has recently entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a contestant with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande started her career with Pavitra Rishta and with this, she became known as Archana in every household.

But, before this serial, Ankita Lokhande did not get any meaningful offers in the industry. Ankita remained unemployed at home for five years, waiting for her luck to turn. During this time, her family also asked her to return home, but the actress did not give up, she kept trying, after which she got Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Pavitra Rishta'.

'Pavitra Rishta' was successful and Ankita also came into the limelight. During this show, she also found love in her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But, after being in a relationship with each other for years, Ankita and Sushant broke up, due to which Ankita was devastated.

During this time, Ankita was also offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', but Ankita refused to do this film. She eventually made her debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'. Apart from this, Vicky Jain also entered Ankita Lokhande's life, whom the actress married in 2021. Both of them are in the headlines these days due to Bigg Boss 17.

