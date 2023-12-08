Headlines

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

‘Shame on BJP’: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of vendetta politics for expelling TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha

Misson Start AB: New Shark Tank rival brings Snapdeal's Kunal, Mydala's Anisha, Wow's Manish for 'entrepreneur hunt'

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2023 to release soon; Know where, how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

6 foods to avoid eating with curd 

7 reasons social media makes us less social

7 films Sunny Deol rejected, including two blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

Watch: Drunk, injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in viral deleted scene from Animal, fans guess 'this is after...'

Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

'Pavitra Rishta' was successful and Ankita also came into the limelight. During this show, she also found love in her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But, after being in a relationship with each other for years, Ankita and Sushant broke up, due to which Ankita was devastated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director of the film industry with whom every actress and actor wants to work with. Big stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But, there is one stunning actress in the entertainment world who did not do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film even after repeated requests. 

Can you recognize the actress who refused to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film? If not, then let us give you some hints related to these. She is a top TV actress and her first TV show was a huge hit and with this show, she also met the love of her life. But, later both of them broke up. The actress was devastated by this breakup. On the other hand, when the show was shut down despite being a huge hit, the actress had no work for five years.

We are talking about 'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande, who has recently entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a contestant with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande started her career with Pavitra Rishta and with this, she became known as Archana in every household. 

But, before this serial, Ankita Lokhande did not get any meaningful offers in the industry. Ankita remained unemployed at home for five years, waiting for her luck to turn. During this time, her family also asked her to return home, but the actress did not give up, she kept trying, after which she got Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Pavitra Rishta'. 

'Pavitra Rishta' was successful and Ankita also came into the limelight. During this show, she also found love in her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But, after being in a relationship with each other for years, Ankita and Sushant broke up, due to which Ankita was devastated. 

During this time, Ankita was also offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', but Ankita refused to do this film. She eventually made her debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'. Apart from this, Vicky Jain also entered Ankita Lokhande's life, whom the actress married in 2021. Both of them are in the headlines these days due to Bigg Boss 17.

READ | Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Once valued over Rs 3200 crore, ZestMoney to shut down

AB de Villiers reveals shocking reason behind early international retirement

12 BJP leaders, including Union ministers, resign as MPs, likely to become MLAs; check full list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE