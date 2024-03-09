Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty's 0.83% stake in Infosys much more than net worth of many tech CEOs, is worth Rs..

Business

Sudha Murthy, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, owns a 0.83 percent stake in Infosys. According to current prices, it is worth approximately Rs 5,600 crore. Sudha Murthy is the wife of NR Narayana Murthy, an Infosys co-founder. Sudha Murthy, chairman of Murthy Trust, is involved in charitable work and has written several books. Sudha Murthy has been nominated by President Draupadi Murmu to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. According to the most recent shareholding information filed with the BSE, Sudha Murthy owns 3.45 crore Infosys shares. Infosys' current market price on BSE is Rs 1,616.95 per share. Thus, her stake in Infosys is worth Rs 5,586.66 crore. At the same time, her husband Narayan Murthy owns 1.66 crore equity shares in the company, worth Rs 2,691 crore. Sudha Murthy was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in January of this year. The Murthy couple's daughter, Akshata, is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Infosys is the country's second largest information technology company. It is the country's seventh largest company by market capitalization. Its market capitalization stands at Rs 6,71,121 lakh crore. Its value exceeds that of LIC, the country's largest insurance company. Reliance, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bharti Airtel are all ahead of Infosys. The company's shares closed Thursday at Rs 1616.95, down 0.02%. The stock market was closed on Friday to commemorate Mahashivratri.

