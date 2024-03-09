Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field on Day 3 of 5th Test? BCCI reveals reason

MIW vs GGT, Match 16 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR..

Man who helped Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg says this about weight loss, fad diets

Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty's 0.83% stake in Infosys much more than net worth of many tech CEOs, is worth Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

MIW vs GGT, Match 16 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR..

8 foods to eat post 8 pm

Why Aurangzeb imprisoned his own daughter Zebunnisa for 20 years?

10 Bollywood actors who went from riches to rags

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty's 0.83% stake in Infosys much more than net worth of many tech CEOs, is worth Rs..

Sudha Murthy, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, owns a 0.83 percent stake in Infosys which is worth approximately Rs 5,600 crore.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sudha Murthy, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, owns a 0.83 percent stake in Infosys. According to current prices, it is worth approximately Rs 5,600 crore. Sudha Murthy is the wife of NR Narayana Murthy, an Infosys co-founder. Sudha Murthy, chairman of Murthy Trust, is involved in charitable work and has written several books. Sudha Murthy has been nominated by President Draupadi Murmu to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the most recent shareholding information filed with the BSE, Sudha Murthy owns 3.45 crore Infosys shares. Infosys' current market price on BSE is Rs 1,616.95 per share. Thus, her stake in Infosys is worth Rs 5,586.66 crore. At the same time, her husband Narayan Murthy owns 1.66 crore equity shares in the company, worth Rs 2,691 crore. Sudha Murthy was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in January of this year. The Murthy couple's daughter, Akshata, is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Infosys is the country's second largest information technology company. It is the country's seventh largest company by market capitalization. Its market capitalization stands at Rs 6,71,121 lakh crore. Its value exceeds that of LIC, the country's largest insurance company. Reliance, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bharti Airtel are all ahead of Infosys. The company's shares closed Thursday at Rs 1616.95, down 0.02%. The stock market was closed on Friday to commemorate Mahashivratri.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

Voting begins in Pakistan's presidential election; Asif Ali Zardari, backed by PM Shehbaz Sharif, set to win

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement