Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty become grandparents to son Rohan's baby boy, family names new born...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty become grandparents for the third time.

Infosys founders NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty became grandparents again last week. Their son Rohan Murty and his wife Aparna Krishnan gave birth to a baby boy. The newborn is the third grandchild of the Murthy. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty were grandparents to their daughter, Akshata Murty's daughters.

According to the reports of Moneycontrol, the baby was born on November 10 in Bengaluru. Both the mother and the son are reportedly well. The baby boy has been named Ekagrah. Ekagrah is a Sanskrit word which means unwavering focus and determination. The family was reportedly inspired by Arjuna's “ekagrah” in the Mahabharata.

This name appears in the sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, which focuses on yoga and meditation as means towards self-realisation. Rohan Murty is a computer scientist-turned-entrepreneur. He has a PhD from Harvard University and his graduation degree from Cornell University.

Rohan founded the data-based software firm that helps to convert data into meaningful information called Soroco. The organisation address broken patterns of work across teams. Rohan got married to Aparna Krishnan in 2019 in a close ceremony with family and friends in Bengaluru.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty’s two other grandchildren are Krishna and Anoushka, daughters of Akshata Murty and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sudha Murty has often spoken fondly of the two young girls and has even dedicated her recent books for children to them.

