Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16,64,000 crore firm in talks with large sugar mills, plans to invest huge in...

Headlines

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 5th straight time

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Check major changes announced over the years

Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 5th straight time

Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

Animals that cry after the death of their partners

Top IPL auction selections by each franchise in history

Unusual dismissals in Test cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16,64,000 crore firm in talks with large sugar mills, plans to invest huge in...

Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance Industries has become the largest bio-energy producer in India when it comes to the company's indigenous developed technology.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 16.64 trillion. The company has a range of subsidiaries that are involved in multiple sectors. One of the sectors that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has a huge presence in is the energy sector. The billionaire is betting big on green energy and now he is reportedly in talks with large sugar mill operators for his next big investment. As per a report by the Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani aims to procure sugarcane press mud from large sugar mills to produce compressed biogas (CBG).

Last month, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance Industries has become the largest bio-energy producer in India when it comes to the company's indigenous developed technology. “Reliance is carrying out this responsibility with multiple initiatives in new energy, including bio-energy. India has the potential to become the largest producer of bioenergy in the world. We target to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the next three years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agricultural residue and organic waste," he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata.

“We will also help farmers to grow energy plantations on a large scale. This would help mitigate nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions and produce 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually.” he added. Currently, Reliance Industries operates a CBG plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. It has also set up two demo units for CBG at Jamnagar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes restaurant to court over chicken-less biryani, wins this amount as compensation

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away at 67

Discover the Art of Perfumery on Amazon: Make a fragrance where you go

Viral video: Man recreates Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Kishore Kumar's voice, internet is super impressed

Canadian cyclist travels 130 kilometres hands-free, shatters Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE