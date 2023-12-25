Mukesh Ambani set to change face of media, entertainment industry in India, know plan of India's richest man

Jio Cinema, a part of Viacom 18, will also be part of the deal.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) and Walt Disney Co. signed a non-binding agreement in London last week as part of their strategy to dominate the entertainment sector in India. According to reports from The Economic Times, RIL will own 51% and Disney will have 49%. They plan to finish everything by February, but Reliance wants to complete it by January.

Kevin Mayer from Disney and Manoj Modi, a close friend of Ambani, were at the meeting. They have been working for months to make the agreement official. After the recent signing, experts will check the details, and legal and tax advisors will help. There will be a 45-60 day time when only they can decide.

The plan now is to make a new company under RIL’s Viacom18, and it will include Star India. Jio Cinema, a part of Viacom 18, will also be part of the deal.

Reliance is poised to have a substantial stake in the combined entity, with RIL likely to make a cash payment for the controlling shares. This merger is anticipated to boost Disney's OTT app Disney+ Hotstar, which is currently facing considerable financial losses.

An important aspect under regulatory scrutiny in a potential Disney-Reliance merger is their streaming businesses and their influence on advertising, particularly during the cricket season. This merger could potentially reshape the viewing experience of cricket in India.