Mukesh Ambani eyes market with more revenue potential than Reliance Retail’s 4000 stores

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Retail has already brought over 50 exclusive brands to the market in the last few years.

India and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has been aggressively expanding presence in retail business. Reliance Retail has emerged as one of India’s fastest growing companies in the segment. The Reliance Industries (RIL) subsidiary has already brought over 50 exclusive brands to the market in the last few years. But the bigger revenue generation plan is Mukesh Ambani-led company’s strategy for its business-to-business (B2B) venture.

Reliance Retail plans to move beyond selling its brands at its exclusive online stores and expand the business to third-party retailers in the unorganised Indian apparel sector, according to a report from Economic Times. The company now plans to increase the number of exclusive brands it owns by two to three times.

Reliance Retail currently runs 4,000 offline stores under different brands. Another Mukesh Ambani venture, Reliance Trends has another 2,600 retail stores. According to an executive quoted in the report, the company, in the next 5 years, sees its the B2B venture with its apparel distribution network generating more revenue than the apparel stores under Reliance Retail with nearly 80% of the retail market for apparels in India operating in the unorganised sector.

Reliance is reportedly already piloting the project as part of Ajio Business. It will increase the scale by the summer of 2024 by launching several brands across different categories like Indian and western wear, lingerie and inner wear, footwear, jewellery and fashion accessories. It is targeting reach through third-party retail stores in mid-premium and value segments, the report further added.