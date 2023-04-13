Search icon
More layoffs at Google? CEO Sundar Pichai indicates job cuts for around 12,000 roles

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, indicated that there might be another round of layoffs after the company fired 12,000 workers, or 6% of its whole workforce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Photo: File

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, is likely to announce further layoffs among the staff at mega tech firm. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, indicated that there might be another round of layoffs after the company fired 12,000 workers, or 6% of its whole workforce, in January. During a Wall Street Journal interview, Pichai made a similar implication.

Many employees were surprised and shocked when Google revealed in January that it was laying off 12,000 jobs, despite the fact that there had been a lot of speculation about job cuts at the offices of the tech firm.

We've made the decision to cut 12,000 roles from our staff. To those affected employees in the US, we have already sent a separate email. Due to regional laws and customs, this procedure will take longer in other nations, according to Pichai's remarks at the time.

Pichai discussed various projects during the WSJ interview, including Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard, new Workspace features in Gmail and Google Docs, and others.

"We're very, very focused on this particular set of prospects, and I believe there is still much work to be done. AI is at a crucial turning point as well. We are prioritising and transferring personnel to our most crucial locations where we can, so that is continuing effort," he said.

When asked how the firm planned to increase efficiency by 20%, Pichai responded that the company is "literally looking at each element of what we do" in an effort to fundamentally re-engineer its cost base. Even though there has been improvement, he highlighted that more has to be done.

According to sources cited in a Business Standard article from February, Google has let go of 450 people in India across a variety of verticals as part of a global initiative to cut 12,000 workers, or 6%, from its workforce.

