Meet world’s richest man ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...

In the annals of history, amidst the familiar names of contemporary wealth, there exists a figure whose riches surpass even the most affluent of today. Mansa Musa, the 14th-century African emperor, stands as perhaps the wealthiest individual to have ever graced the earth.

Born in 1280 AD, Mansa Musa ascended to the throne of the vast Mali kingdom in West Africa in 1312 AD. His wealth, estimated at nearly USD 400 billion when adjusted for inflation, dwarfs the fortunes of modern titans like (USD 195.8 billion net worth), Jeff Bezos (USD 194.6 billion), or prominent Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani (USD 117.8 billion), Gautam Adani (USD 83.6 billion) or Ratan Tata.

Mansa Musa's opulence stemmed primarily from the abundant natural resources under his dominion. Gold flowed from mines in regions like Bambuk, Wangara, Bure, Galam, and Taghaza to the south, while the northern territories yielded salt. His reign extended over a multitude of contemporary African nations, including the Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso, with the imperial capital situated in Timbuktu.

Renowned for his benevolence and wisdom, Mansa Musa's generosity remains legendary. Tales abound of his lavish bestowals of Malian gold, so abundant that local storytellers hesitated to extol his virtues for fear of portraying him as wasteful. Lucy Duran of the School of African and Oriental Studies in London attests to this, underscoring his unparalleled magnanimity.

In 1324, Mansa Musa embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca, a journey that etched his name into the annals of history. His caravan, said to be the largest ever to traverse the Sahara desert, comprised 100 camels laden with vast quantities of gold, accompanied by 12,000 servants and 60,000 slaves, according to BBC reports. Historians and scholars estimate that he carried as much as 18 tonnes of gold, valued at over USD 957 million in 2022, on this sacred expedition.