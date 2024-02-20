Meet woman, Bengaluru’s richest, made Rs 347000000000 firm from Rs 10 thousand, donated Rs 960000000 last year, she is…

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is founder of Biocon Limited, a biopharmaceutical company which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 347000000000.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a well-recognised name in the Indian business sector. Known as the Bengaluru’s richest woman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is also popular for her philanthropies. Her massive contributions to the society has helped her to become one of the most generous women in India. As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stood at second place in the list with donations of Rs 960000000 in 2023. 70-year-old Kiran mostly donated in the field of science, research and education. Despite being one of the most successful business tycoons in India, not many know about her life’s story. For those who are unaware, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is founder of Biocon Limited, a biopharmaceutical company which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 347000000000.

Although many know Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a successful Indian businesswoman, not many are aware of her journey from a humble background to a billionaire. Born in 1953, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw went to Bishop Cotton Girl's High School in Bangalore and then studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University and earned a bachelor's degree in zoology. She wanted to become a doctor but she was unable to fulfill her dreams as he failed to secure a scholarship. She later studied malting and brewing from Melbourne University in Australia and earned the degree as master brewer in 1975.

After returning to India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched Biocon in 1978. She started the company with just Rs 10,000 from a small garage. Biocon started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya. It is to be noted that papain is used for meat tenderization. Biocon also got into the business of extraction of isinglass, which is used for beer clarification. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tasted success within a year and Biocon became the first company to successfully export these enzymes to the US and several European nations. Currently, Biocon has a market cap of more than Rs 347000000000. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw own net worth stands at Rs 23247 crore, as per Forbes.