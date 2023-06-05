Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vani Kola, who left US to start her company in India, funded over 100 businesses

Vani Kola is a well-known Indian Venture Capitalist and entrepreneur. She moved to India in 2006 to start her own company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Meet Vani Kola, who left US to start her company in India, funded over 100 businesses
Meet Vani Kola, who left US to start her company in India, funded over 100 businesses (Photo: Vani Kola)

Several startups are emerging in India with young innovative minds taking the lead. Some of them have also become unicorns after a few years of being established. Such startups often seek funding from big corporates, businessmen and even from venture capitalists to thrive in business. In this article, we will tell you about one such person whose firm has funded over 100 businesses. Her name is Vani Kola. She is an established name in the world of business. Who is Vani Kola?

Vani Kola is a well-known Indian Venture Capitalist and entrepreneur. She is one of the founders and managing director of Kalaari Capital, a venture capital firm based in Bangalore. Kola returned to India in 2006 to start a venture capital firm after a successful 22-year career in Silicon Valley, US.

She collaborated with Vinod Dham and Kuar Shiralagi to launch Indo-US Venture Partners fund backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA). After four years, NEA decided to move out of this joint venture. In 2012, Kola then re-branded it as Kalaari Capital. Under Kola's leadership, the firm has grown to have USD 650 million in assets under management as of 2017. Kola has led investments in e-commerce, mobile services, education and healthcare. Her firm invested in several businesses including Dream11 and Urban Ladder.

Born in Hyderabad, Vani completed her graduation with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Osmania University. She moved to the US in the late 1980s. She completed a Master’s Degree in electrical engineering technologies from Arizona State University.

Later, she began working in the technology sector with companies such as Empros and Control Data Corporation. After nearly 12 years, Vani went on to establish her first business venture RightWorks in 1996. She was also the CEO Certus Software for four years. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is an avid reader and loves writing and sharing her thoughts. She is married to Srinivas Kola and has two daughters.

READ | Meet Rebekah and Ariella, American sisters who started their business in India, now earns...

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google may soon bring this Apple iPhone feature to Android phones
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.