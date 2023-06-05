Meet Vani Kola, who left US to start her company in India, funded over 100 businesses (Photo: Vani Kola)

Several startups are emerging in India with young innovative minds taking the lead. Some of them have also become unicorns after a few years of being established. Such startups often seek funding from big corporates, businessmen and even from venture capitalists to thrive in business. In this article, we will tell you about one such person whose firm has funded over 100 businesses. Her name is Vani Kola. She is an established name in the world of business. Who is Vani Kola?

Vani Kola is a well-known Indian Venture Capitalist and entrepreneur. She is one of the founders and managing director of Kalaari Capital, a venture capital firm based in Bangalore. Kola returned to India in 2006 to start a venture capital firm after a successful 22-year career in Silicon Valley, US.

She collaborated with Vinod Dham and Kuar Shiralagi to launch Indo-US Venture Partners fund backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA). After four years, NEA decided to move out of this joint venture. In 2012, Kola then re-branded it as Kalaari Capital. Under Kola's leadership, the firm has grown to have USD 650 million in assets under management as of 2017. Kola has led investments in e-commerce, mobile services, education and healthcare. Her firm invested in several businesses including Dream11 and Urban Ladder.

Born in Hyderabad, Vani completed her graduation with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Osmania University. She moved to the US in the late 1980s. She completed a Master’s Degree in electrical engineering technologies from Arizona State University.

Later, she began working in the technology sector with companies such as Empros and Control Data Corporation. After nearly 12 years, Vani went on to establish her first business venture RightWorks in 1996. She was also the CEO Certus Software for four years. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is an avid reader and loves writing and sharing her thoughts. She is married to Srinivas Kola and has two daughters.

